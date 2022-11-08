Philadelphia Man Eats Rotisserie Chicken Everyday for 40 Days; Goes Viral
Hundreds of people gathered to watch Alexander Tominsky complete his 40th rotisserie chicken.
Internet is full of strange things and sometimes it's the perfect amount of strangeness you need to make a boring day, a little entertaining.
Just like the story of Alexander Tominsky from Philadelphia, US, and his strange quest that made him viral globally. Alexander, who is now being called as “The Philadelphia Chicken Man,” has just concluded his 40-day streak of eating a rotisserie chicken.
On 9th October, Alexander, the 31-year old man, announced about his 30-day chicken-eating journey on Twitter. He was already on his 11th day when he shared about his feat.
He wrote, "I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you."
Throughout his journey, he kept sharing his progress and pictures that soon went viral. On the 30th day, he extended his quest for 10 more days, that concluded on the 6th of November.
For his last day, he even shared hilarious flyers inviting people to join him as he gorges on the rotisserie chicken.
The abandoned pier near the Walmart was marked with a red caution tape and a red carpet along with a whole rotisserie chicken placed on a tabletop. The pier was filled with a crowd cheering on Tominsky with chants of "Eat that bird!" With that, the 40 day adventure came to a successful end.
After the event (which was not a party), Tominsky thanked the people who cheered him on and became part of his unusual journey. This is how netizens - with hilarious memes -responded to his bizarre act:
Topics: Funny Philadelphia Bizarre
