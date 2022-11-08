ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Man Eats Rotisserie Chicken Everyday for 40 Days; Goes Viral

Hundreds of people gathered to watch Alexander Tominsky complete his 40th rotisserie chicken.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
Philadelphia Man Eats Rotisserie Chicken Everyday for 40 Days; Goes Viral
i

Internet is full of strange things and sometimes it's the perfect amount of strangeness you need to make a boring day, a little entertaining.

Just like the story of Alexander Tominsky from Philadelphia, US, and his strange quest that made him viral globally. Alexander, who is now being called as “The Philadelphia Chicken Man,” has just concluded his 40-day streak of eating a rotisserie chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 9th October, Alexander, the 31-year old man, announced about his 30-day chicken-eating journey on Twitter. He was already on his 11th day when he shared about his feat.

He wrote, "I would like to Invite you all on a journey that I am on. I am eating a rotisserie chicken every day for 30 days. Today is day 11. I will keep you all updated as I get closer to my goal. Thank you."

Throughout his journey, he kept sharing his progress and pictures that soon went viral. On the 30th day, he extended his quest for 10 more days, that concluded on the 6th of November.

For his last day, he even shared hilarious flyers inviting people to join him as he gorges on the rotisserie chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT

The abandoned pier near the Walmart was marked with a red caution tape and a red carpet along with a whole rotisserie chicken placed on a tabletop. The pier was filled with a crowd cheering on Tominsky with chants of "Eat that bird!" With that, the 40 day adventure came to a successful end.

After the event (which was not a party), Tominsky thanked the people who cheered him on and became part of his unusual journey. This is how netizens - with hilarious memes -responded to his bizarre act:

Also Read

Twitter Shares Memes on Karan Johar As Alia & Ranbir Welcome Their First Child

Twitter Shares Memes on Karan Johar As Alia & Ranbir Welcome Their First Child

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Funny   Philadelphia   Bizarre 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×