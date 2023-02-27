ADVERTISEMENT

Bride Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day; Younger Sister Married Off to Groom

The bizarre incident took place in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Bride Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day; Younger Sister Married Off to Groom
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A bizarre incident from Gujarat's Bhavnagar has come to surface recently. This happened when a bride collapsed on her wedding day after suffering a heart attack, and in order to not send the groom's side 'empty-handed', hours later, the bride's younger sister was married off to the groom instead.

Hetal, the departed, was engaged to Vishal Ranabhai, a resident of Nari village. On the wedding day, the procession had reached the venue in Bhavnagar, and other ceremonies were underway, when Hetal felt unwell and stepped outside for some fresh air.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a while, when Hetal didn't return, her family started searching for her and found her lying unconscious. She was then taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Later, on the suggestion of Hetal's relatives, the family decided to marry Hetal's younger sister to the groom. During the ceremony, Hetal's body was stored in the hospital's cold storage and the body was cremated after completing the ceremony.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express)

Also Read

200+ Men From Karnataka to Hold a Bachelor’s March to Find ‘Suitable Brides’

200+ Men From Karnataka to Hold a Bachelor’s March to Find ‘Suitable Brides’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bizarre   Indian Wedding   Wedding Fail 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×