From Black Fungus To Tokyo Olympics: India's Top Google Searches This Year
Out of all the things that happened this year, what did Indians search the most on Google?
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
2021 saw some landmark events that will be immortalised in the history.
While the world was reeling under the COVID pandemic, the second wave of the virus ravaged a catastrophe of incalculable scale to India in April and May. The development of vaccine and a massive vaccination programme saw India administering over 1 billion doses.
Then there were the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, where India displayed its best ever performance.
It will be interesting to check what Indians searched the most on Google in this eventful year.
