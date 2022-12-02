Goldy Brar, Gangster Behind Sidhu Moose Wala Murder, Detained in Canada

The alleged mastermind behind singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Goldy Brar has been detained in California, sources have told The Quint.

What we know: Goldy Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and one of the alleged conspirators behind Sidhu Moose Wala's death. He had moved to the US from Canada recently, and was detained in California on 20 November, Punjab police sources told The Quint.