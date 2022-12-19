This Viral Twitter Thread Recaps The Funniest Moments From The FIFA World Cup
From players' expressions to a Mexican fan trying to sneak in alcohol in his binoculars, the thread is hilarious!
After months of frenzy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end. With Argentina's thrilling win over France, Lionel Messi was awarded the Best Player at the Qatar event.
Needless to say, netizens reacted to the adrenaline-filled event in a multitude of ways. While most took to social media to cheer their favorite team(s) on, others turned to memes and jokes. However, one Twitter thread unarguably outshined all the others.
Twitter user @ufcfooty compiled a thread of the funniest moments of the 2022 World Cup - and netizens can't get enough of it! Since posting, the thread has garnered 70.6K likes and over 9.4K retweets.
From footballer Mbappe's hilarious reaction to his opponent's penalty to a Mexican fan being caught trying to sneak in alcohol in his binoculars, the viral thread chronicles every single moment from the World Cup that was excruciatingly funny.
Check some of the popular tweets here:
