Samosa Prices in US Shocks American YouTuber, Says 'Let’s Go Back to Bihar!'

Samosa has a separate fan base for sure, and it's not just Indians who are obsessed with this beloved snack, this American YouTuber, Drew Hicks shares similar sentiments!
Recently, to satisfy his craving for Samosa, Drew went to an Indian Restaurant in the US and was shocked to see the prices of two Samosas were $7.45 or roughly Rupees 600. He then shared a hilarious video of his experience and wrote, "Chalo Bihar wapas chalte hain! (Let's go back to Bihar)"
In the clip after looking at the high prices of Samosa, he spoke in Hindi and said, “Two samosas cost Rs 20 in India. But here, they cost Rs 500. Let’s go back to Bihar, brother!”
As Drew posted the video on his Instagram, many users found it funny and could relate to his concerns. Many netizens asked him to return to India and offered to feed him free samosas, too.
A user wrote, "Dude is not even Indian but still converting foreign currency to INR"
Another user commented, "Really, India wapis aao brother abhi ke abhi (Really, come back to India right now)
Here are some more comments:
Drew Hicks is an American YouTuber from Florida who grew up in India and he often makes videos in Hindi and Bhojpuri. He's a popular face on Instagram and has a following of 33.3K followers.
