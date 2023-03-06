Here’s What a South Korean Woman Thought of Zomato’s Worst-Rated Jaipur Eatery
Meggy Kim, a South Korean influencer, not only gave a positive review, but also finished the entire food.
A South Korean woman's video of trying Zomato's worst-rated restaurant in Jaipur has taken the internet by storm, with her unexpected reaction leaving viewers stunned. Meggy Kim, a content creator, shared the video on her Instagram page.
In the clip, Meggy can be seen trying House of China's vegetarian thali, despite the restaurant's low rating on the food delivery app, Zomato. She proceeds to try the rice with some curry and dal, and the mixed raita, all the while sharing her thoughts on the food.
To the surprise of many viewers, Meggy actually seems to enjoy the meal and finishes the entire thali, declaring with a smile, "I finished everything. Maybe I have the worst taste."
The video has since gone viral, with people expressing their shock and admiration for Meggy's bold move. Some have even asked her to try other restaurants and share her thoughts.
While it may seem surprising that a restaurant with a low rating on Zomato would receive a positive review, it's worth noting that online reviews can be subjective and not always reflective of the quality of the food or the restaurant's overall experience.
The now-viral clip has been viewed close to 9 lakh times and garnered thousands of comments from netizens. Check out some of their reactions here:
South Korea Zomato content creator
