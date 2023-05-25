ADVERTISEMENT

Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Bhojpuri Stuns Desi Twitter

The video follows the Korean man named Charlie as he explores local places in Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Viral Video Showing Korean Man's Fluent Bhojpuri Stuns Desi Twitter
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video has been doing rounds on social media, and leaving Desi Twitter in awe. In this viral footage, a Korean man effortlessly converses in Bhojpuri. Shared on Instagram by content creator Prashant Kumar, the video showcases him engaging in a conversation with a Korean man named Charlie.

The video follows Charlie as he explores various locations in Patna, the capital city of Bihar. The now-viral clip shows him enjoying at a fair, interacting with locals and even embracing the local cuisine.

ADVERTISEMENT

What truly mesmerizes viewers is Charlie's impeccable command over Hindi, delivered flawlessly with a Bihari accent. The video has sparked widespread intrigue and curiosity, as netizens clamor to understand the backstory behind Charlie's extraordinary linguistic skills.

With over 180K views and 13.5K likes, the video continues to gain momentum, as netizens shower Charlie with praise and support.

Check some of the comments by social media users here:

Also Read

Korean Man's Soulful Rendition Of 'Zaalima' Goes Viral; Steals Hearts Online

Korean Man's Soulful Rendition Of 'Zaalima' Goes Viral; Steals Hearts Online

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   Bhojpuri   Bihari 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×