ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Navratri Celebrations Light Up Indore Central Jail; Inmates Perform Garba

This is not the first time that Navratri was celebrated within the confines of the Indore Central Jail.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Navratri Celebrations Light Up Indore Central Jail; Inmates Perform Garba
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

While Garba and Dandiya remain quintessential to the ten-day Navratri festival, a heartwarming event took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Central Jail. In a bid to infuse festivity behind bars, the inmates were treated to a Garba and Dandiya night, celebrating on the festival's sixth day.

A video of the event is making rounds on social media, showcasing their spirited participation. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has already accumulated over 18,000 views.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This wasn't the first time that Navratri was celebrated within the confines of the Indore Central Jail. Last year, the inmates came together to play 'dandiya' while also commemorating their city's distinction as the cleanest in India.

Officials shared with ANI that the event engaged all prisoners, irrespective of gender, as part of the traditional festivities observed during Navratri.

Garba, an exuberant folk dance with its roots in Gujarat, is celebrated fervently during the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers form a circle around a prominent lamp or a statue of Goddess Shakti, reveling in the vibrant Garba spirit.

Also Read

Viral Video Shows Desi Men Performing Garba Under Northern Lights In Alaska

Viral Video Shows Desi Men Performing Garba Under Northern Lights In Alaska

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Navratri   Indore   Garba 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×