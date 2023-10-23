Navratri Celebrations Light Up Indore Central Jail; Inmates Perform Garba

While Garba and Dandiya remain quintessential to the ten-day Navratri festival, a heartwarming event took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore Central Jail. In a bid to infuse festivity behind bars, the inmates were treated to a Garba and Dandiya night, celebrating on the festival's sixth day.
A video of the event is making rounds on social media, showcasing their spirited participation. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has already accumulated over 18,000 views.
Take a look:
This wasn't the first time that Navratri was celebrated within the confines of the Indore Central Jail. Last year, the inmates came together to play 'dandiya' while also commemorating their city's distinction as the cleanest in India.
Officials shared with ANI that the event engaged all prisoners, irrespective of gender, as part of the traditional festivities observed during Navratri.
Garba, an exuberant folk dance with its roots in Gujarat, is celebrated fervently during the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers form a circle around a prominent lamp or a statue of Goddess Shakti, reveling in the vibrant Garba spirit.
