Viral Video Shows Desi Men Performing Garba Under Northern Lights In Alaska
"Garba is mandatory for every gujju, no matter what place they are", wrote one user online
You know what they say - you can take a desi out of India, but you can't take the India out of the desi! And these Gujarati men who performed garba under the Northern Lights in Alaska prove just that.
In the now-viral clip, a group of Indian men who visited Alaska to witness the fascinating phenomenon of the Northern Lights (also known as Aurora Borealis) broke into a traditional dance under the mesmerising sky.
The text in the video reads, "When Gujjus go to Alaska"
The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Garba is as important as Northern Lights" and the netizens in the comments section couldn't agree more!
Instagram users had hilarious responses to the clip, with some even replying that this has given them a new goal for their bucket list.
One user commented, "Garba is mandatory for every gujju, no matter what place they are"
Another user wrote, "Ye dekhke lag raha, my trip to northern light was useless as I dint do this" (After watching this, it feels like my trip to the Northern lights was useless as I didn't do this)
Check out other hilarious responses here:
