Mumbai Experiences First 'Zero Shadow Day'; Twitter Flooded By Pictures, Videos

Mumbaikars can anticipate another Zero Shadow Day on July 28.

Citizens residing in Mumbai had a fascinating experience on 15 May, as the city witnessed its first 'Zero Shadow Day'. On this day, shadows disappear completely, defying the usual expectations of the sun's position.

It happens twice a year when the sun aligns directly overhead, causing shadows to vanish. The sun's position reduces shadow length to the point where they are invisible to the naked eye.

Mumbai residents captured the event and shared their experiences on social media, flooding it with viral videos and images.

The Astronomical Society of India's Public Outreach & Education Committee explained that Zero Shadow Day can be observed in locations between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, varying depending on geographical position. The Earth's rotational axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees relative to its orbit around the sun.

Mumbaikars can anticipate another Zero Shadow Day on July 28 after experiencing the first one on May 15. Hyderabad witnessed this phenomenon on May 9, while Bengaluru experienced it on April 25.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to this unique phenomenon:

Mumbai Metro's 'Branded' Station Names Go Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts

