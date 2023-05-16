ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma Ride Bikes Without Helmets; Mumbai Police React

Mumbai Police responded to some Twitter users who asked them to take action against the two celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma recently made headlines for riding motorbikes to get to work. However, the two stars were criticised for not wearing their helmets while doing so. The Mumbai Police noted this and informed the traffic branch about the same. 

Mumbai Police responded to some Twitter users who asked them to take action against the two celebrities. The police replied that they had indeed noted the activities and tweeted, "We have shared this with traffic branch."

Earlier, Anushka hopped on a bike with her bodyguard after a roadblock. And the shutterbugs were quick to take her snaps as she got on the bike and rode off. Take a look here:

Amitabh took a ride from an unknown person as well. He posted about the same. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner."

