Mumbai Metro's 'Branded' Station Names Go Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts

Social media is abuzz with a viral post showcasing Mumbai metro stations named after brands, sparking discussions about the influence of marketing in public spaces. The post, shared just a few days ago, has quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of many.
A Twitter user shared an image of a display board inside the metro, revealing station names like Medimix Azad Nagar and LIC Andheri, among others. In a separate tweet, they also shared that when a particular station approaches, the metro even plays the jingles of the corresponding brand instead of just announcing the name of the station.
The caption of the now-viral tweet, "Peak capitalism," encapsulates the sentiment of the post.
Since uploading on 7 May, the post has garnered over one lakh views and received more than 2000 likes, with numerous users finding this move "a genius marketing strategy. This concept of branding metro stations has ignited curiosity and prompted varied reactions among netizens.
A Twitter user shared, "So good. Instead of your taxes paying for the entire metro line, some of it was paid by private companies in return of advertisement. Perfect :)”
