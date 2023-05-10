Mumbai Metro's 'Branded' Station Names Go Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts

Social media is abuzz with a viral post showcasing Mumbai metro stations named after brands, sparking discussions about the influence of marketing in public spaces. The post, shared just a few days ago, has quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of many.

A Twitter user shared an image of a display board inside the metro, revealing station names like Medimix Azad Nagar and LIC Andheri, among others. In a separate tweet, they also shared that when a particular station approaches, the metro even plays the jingles of the corresponding brand instead of just announcing the name of the station.

The caption of the now-viral tweet, "Peak capitalism," encapsulates the sentiment of the post.