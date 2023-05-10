ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Metro's 'Branded' Station Names Go Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts

The caption of the now-viral tweet, "Peak capitalism," encapsulates the sentiment of the post.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Mumbai Metro's 'Branded' Station Names Go Viral; Desi Twitter Reacts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Social media is abuzz with a viral post showcasing Mumbai metro stations named after brands, sparking discussions about the influence of marketing in public spaces. The post, shared just a few days ago, has quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of many.

A Twitter user shared an image of a display board inside the metro, revealing station names like Medimix Azad Nagar and LIC Andheri, among others. In a separate tweet, they also shared that when a particular station approaches, the metro even plays the jingles of the corresponding brand instead of just announcing the name of the station.

The caption of the now-viral tweet, "Peak capitalism," encapsulates the sentiment of the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since uploading on 7 May, the post has garnered over one lakh views and received more than 2000 likes, with numerous users finding this move "a genius marketing strategy. This concept of branding metro stations has ignited curiosity and prompted varied reactions among netizens.

A Twitter user shared, "So good. Instead of your taxes paying for the entire metro line, some of it was paid by private companies in return of advertisement. Perfect :)”

Also Read

'I'm a Trans Woman & I'm Tired of Explaining My Identity to Delhi Metro Staff'

'I'm a Trans Woman & I'm Tired of Explaining My Identity to Delhi Metro Staff'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Mumbai Metro   Viral Tweets 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×