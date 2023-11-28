Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Trailer

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal trailer, as per the internet, is all kinds of sensational. But netizens could not help but make a few hilarious memes out of some of the more iconic scenes from the trailer. From Rashmika's indecipherable dialogue to Ranbir's incessant need to say 'Papa' - take a look at some of the funniest memes that are currently going viral on the internet.
Tanmay Bhatt, who has now become somewhat of an influencer, made a meme regarding the same, he was mocking Rashmika's dialogue delivery and captioned the post, "I REAAAAAALY WISH U DOUBLE TAP THIS REEEL."
Other memes used Dhanush's 'pa pa pa' from his song 'Kolaveri di' to create a meme out of Ranbir Kapoor's dialogue.
Here are some of the other memes:
Animal will released on 1 December.
