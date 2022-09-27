Man Orders Laptop From Flipkart, Receives Bars of Detergent Soap Instead
The customer had made a purchase from Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' Sale.
We’ve all heard of incidents where people order phones online but receive something else instead. Adding to that is this latest incident where a student from IIM Ahmedabad ordered a laptop for his father. What he received in the delivery was quite different– detergent bar soaps!
Yashaswi Sharma took to LinkedIn to narrate the incident. He had ordered a laptop from Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sale. He explained that his father was the one to receive the delivery. However, they had opted for the open-delivery option, where the parcel has to be opened and checked in front of the delivery executive. Only after the parcel’s correct delivery is assured can the OTP be given to the delivery executive.
However, Sharma’s father was not aware of this option and like normal deliveries, assuming that the OTP is to be given before taking the parcel, he did exactly that. Because of this, Sharma claims that Flipkart is refusing to help him and is not ready to cooperate and accept responsibility.
He also added, “My father's fault is that he assumed the package - coming from a assured seller - will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn't the delivery boy inform the receiver about open box concept before asking for OTP?"
Here is his detailed post:
He has also shared some updates about the incident. In the comments, he revealed that he spoke to the delivery executive again, who himself wasn’t aware of Flipkart’s open-box scheme. He also admitted that the package wasn’t opened in front of him. Sharma also said that Flipkart has promised to initiate a refund, but he hasn’t received anything yet. Lastly, he also mentioned that a complaint has been filed at the local police station with the help of some relatives.
