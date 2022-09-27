ADVERTISEMENT

US Woman Sends Her Resume Written on a Cake to Nike; Internet Is Divided

That's some out of the box thinking!

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
US Woman Sends Her Resume Written on a Cake to Nike; Internet Is Divided
i

It's always a good idea to think outside the box and be creative, especially when you want to stand apart from the other candidates when applying for jobs. But, Karly Pavlinac Blackburn's unique idea to send her 'edible' resume on the cake has the internet divided.

Karly Pavlinac sent this edible cake to Nike's office.

(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Karly Pavlinac Blackburn)

Karly shared her story on Linkedin and since then, the post has gone viral. According to her post, Karly is on a job hunt and a couple of weeks back, she heard about a huge party at Nike being organised on 'Just Do It Day'. She was interested in Valiant Labs which is a startup incubator for Nike ideas. 

Karly Blackburn wrote her story on LinkedIn.

(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn/ Karly Pavlinac Blackburn)

ADVERTISEMENT

As the division was not hiring at the time nor was she invited to the party, Karly decided to get creative. While brainstorming with another friend, she came up with the idea of sending her cake on the resume in order to attract attention.

Karly also shared that the woman named Denise, who helped her deliver the cake to the Nike headquarters in Oregon, told Karly that she inspired her.

While, the incident inspired some people on the internet, some found it impractical. Read here:

Also Read

Netizens Are Using This Viral Post Generator To Mock LinkedIn

Netizens Are Using This Viral Post Generator To Mock LinkedIn

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×