Kerala Man Orders iPhone 12 From Amazon, Receives Vim Bar and Rs 5 Coin

Aware of all the recent incidents of fraud that have been going on, Ameen made sure to open the parcel in front of the delivery executive and also record a video of the same. His suspicions came true when he saw that the thing he had ordered was not delivered.

He immediately filed a complaint with Amazon's customer service and the police as well. Upon investigation by the Cyber Crime Police, it was found that the phone had already been used by someone from Jharkhand from 25 September, 15 days before Ameen placed his order.

"We contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned," said an officer with the investigation team.

Ameen received his refund on 22 October, and investigation regarding how this incident occurred is still underway.

(With inputs from The New Indian Express).