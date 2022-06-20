Watch: Delhi Teacher Dances With Students on Last Day of Summer Camp, Goes Viral
Manu Gulati, a teacher from a government school in Delhi, went viral for dancing with her students.
We all have fond memories of our school teachers, mostly because of how patient and caring they are. The way our teachers treat us moulds our entire school experience, and these girls from a Delhi government school are sure making some memories that they will reminisce for the rest of their lives.
The teacher, Manu Gulati, has shared a video on Twitter where she is seen matching steps with her students on the famous song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala'.
Gulati is a PHd scholar and often uploads videos of her students on her Instagram too.
The video of her dancing with her students has gone viral and since then garnered many positive reactions from users online. Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.