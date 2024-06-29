Diljit Dosanjh Has Put Punjab on the World Map – and He’s Just Getting Started

After the release of Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, one thing became clear: Diljit Dosanjh was the perfect pick for the titular role.
None of his contemporaries could arguably stand in for the yesteryear singer Chamkila whose songs found a mass appeal – similar to how Dosanjh, as an actor, singer, and internet personality, has come to connect with the masses today.
That might explain why the world seems to be celebrating his success at a global stage.
When his song Lover played in Karan Johar's 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the audience cheered and hooted like they were at a concert.
When he became the first Punjabi artiste to reach Coachella leading to the viral phrase – "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!" (Punjabis have arrived at Coachella!), netizens celebrated it like a personal win. By the time he reached The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage, the popstar's appeal was no surprise.
But, for Dosanjh, this global appeal is an opportunity.
It all boils down to representation for him – for India and for the people of Punjab – something that he has never shied away from admitting as important to him.
After his late-night appearance, Dosanjh told journalist Sucharita Tyagi, "Punjabi mai gaana zaruri hai, jahan jahan main jaun unko Punjabi bolna zaruri hai aur Punjabi dress hona zaruri hai. Woh bahut zaruri hai kyunki Punjabi ka due tha bahut der se. Sabko sabka due mila par Punjabi ka due pada tha abhi bhi."
"It's necessary for me to sing in Punjabi. Wherever I go, it's important to speak Punjabi and wear Punjabi attire. It's absolutely necessary because (this recognition) was long overdue for Punjabis. Everyone got their dues, but Punjabis hadn't for a long time."Diljit Dosanjh
True to his words, Dosanjh sported a white kurta, a tehmat, a turban, and a vest during his performance at The Tonight Show. Even if you were to see a silhouette of the outfit, you would instantly know it's none other than Dosanjh.
All About That Turban Pride
In a 2019 article in The Guardian about the rise of turban-tying services abroad, columnist Aamna Mohdin attributed the boom to "younger members of the Sikh community displaying increasing pride in their roots and the rise of Bollywood stars such as Diljit Dosanjh bringing turbans into the spotlight."
And Dosanjh has always wanted to spotlight the turban.
His breakthrough album Smile from 2005, which introduced his unique style to the world, featured a song titled Aa Gaye Paggan Pochvian Waale (those who wear turbans have arrived).
At the time, Dosanjh had said to an interviewer in Punjabi, "If a sardar boy ties a turban, people don't consider him to be attractive or glamorous. I have nothing against people who cut their hair, but I don't have any inferiority complex related to the turban. We aren't lesser to anyone."
In yet another interview, with film critic Anupama Chopra in 2016, the actor-singer also talked about how people warned him that "there's no way" he can work in Bollywood because he wears a turban.
"So, I also believed that Bollywood would never have a role for me … but anything can happen if god wants it to happen," he had said.
Bollywood is no stranger to typecasting. For characters from Punjab, the stereotypes would usually be 'talkative' and 'loud'.
Even if Bollywood didn't seem immediately accessible, Dosanjh was rapidly capturing the Indian audience.
While Bollywood still doesn't cover the entire spectrum of the Punjabi identity, Dosanjh's characters in Udta Punjab and Jogi have introduced more context to what the movie industry saw as a 'type' character. His characters were completely realised – and had a major impact in the story.
On the other hand, any comedy (such as Good Newzz) came from the setting rather than purely from the character's social identity.
While the credit doesn't lie solely on Dosanjh's shoulders, his sheer presence on a global stage definitely contributed to the evolution.
The stereotypes one sees on screen are also ones he often claims to challenge.
As his legion of fans grew, Dosanjh's career kept catching steam. His music video from 2013, for Proper Patola, became a massive hit, but also made history as the first Punjabi song to be featured on Vevo.
Funny & 'Relatable': The People's Prince Diljit Dosanjh
From his first album's release in 2004 to his Coachella performance, what you see is what you get.
He is both an elusive pop star and the relatable ghar ka Diljit (from our home).
What would normally feel like a jarring contrast instead feels like the audience having the best of both worlds. Dosanjh is living that Hannah Montana life except everyone knows his secret – he's both, and that's what makes him so appealing.
For a star to become a true 'people's prince', he needed another attribute – relatability. Cut to Dosanjh's iconic clip in which he fought tooth and nail to get Alexa to play his song Clash – giving us gems like "Alexa stop oye" and "Oh sorry, chakk de phatte nahi, Alexa".
In all his tomfoolery during the quarantine, however, what stood out the most was his sheer comedic presence in his cooking videos – it felt like watching a cooking video by your friend.
Even chef Sanjeev Kapoor complimented his videos because of how much his mother loved them. And what could be more relatable than his ghar ka naam being 'bhindi'?
However, the 'Diljit' online isn't limited to his lockdown recipes and vlogs. His no-holds-barred approach to his social media persona has also led to some criticism – think Kylie Jenner.
Dosanjh would often leave comments under Jenner's posts, including a 'fittey muh' (a phrase to express annoyance), under a picture of her with then partner, American rapper Tyga.
The singer had opened up about the same in a statement to IANS:
"I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn't replied yet, maybe soon." He added, "Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn't reply. My people should have fun, that's it."
The Duality of Diljit Dosanjh
"Then they said bar arenas can't be sold out, I said, 'I'll pack a stadium!'"Diljit Dosanjh
To saying that Dosanjh is just an underdog who made it big wouldn't cover a lot of bases when it comes to the Punjabi pop icon's career.
Even though he can now sell stadiums at the drop of a hat, his early years in the industry didn't go down as smoothly.
Punjabi music and cinema have often come under fire for blatant misogyny and the abundance of glorification of (primarily gun) violence. And Dosanjh's early tracks are no exception.
After his first album didn't perform well, there was a shift in the 'Diljit' image – especially after his pretty successful collaboration with Honey Singh.
In the song Panga, the duo can be seen sporting guns with lyrics hinting to a 'panga' that someone else started. "Gun rakhi di ae goliyan naal par ke" (Our guns are ready and loaded), the duo sing, as they discuss the 'panga' in question.
In the interview with Anupama Chopra, Dosanjh had said, "This is my profession, so I have to make these songs to make money. In a few years, maybe even I wouldn't want to hear these songs. But I make these songs for the people, not for myself," adding that he might "make different songs" when he feels more secure (financially).
This new image that Dosanjh had crafted worked – his popularity soared and this 'brash' Dosanjh started to sell, earning him a film role as well (in The Lion of Punjab).
A Dosanjh + Honey Singh song from that film made it to BBC's Asian Download Chart, a tough feat for an artiste not yet directly associated with Bollywood.
But that didn’t age well. "Lak 28 kudi da, 47 weight kudi da," (The girl's waist is 28 and her weight is 47), go the lyrics to that number.
Lak 28 Kudi Da is just another addition to the Indian cinema songs that glorify unrealistic beauty and body standards for women, attaching their worth to their 'waist size' and age.
Over the past few years, however, Dosanjh has curated yet another image as the self-assured G.O.A.T. and the musician who writes tracks with themes of yearning and affection; the references to Punjabi folklore still omnipresent.
Perhaps with the new-found security of the legend he has become, he is attempting to change the music he puts out.
Look at Lover for instance – he is still the uber-cool Diljit Dosanjh, but he is now both cheeky and reverent in love. The image works and the song is such a bop!
This image is identical to his character in Crew as the customs officer Jaiveer who is smitten with 'Divya Rana from Haryana' (played by Kriti Sanon).
Jaiveer is a man who knows what he wants (and sets boundaries while he does so) in an 'eligible and desirable bachelor' package. It wouldn't have been surprising if Lover was his entry song.
Throughout the years, as Diljit Dosanjh has evolved into the artiste he is today, his meteoric rise has always been about putting Punjab, and consequentially India, on the world map.
Judging by the videos of Diplo and Ed Sheeran grooving to Punjabi music, Dosanjh did everything he promised and more. And he's seemingly still just getting started.
