'I Wasn't a Deserving Candidate': Diljit Dosanjh On Performing at Coachella

Diljit said, “Although I wasn't a deserving candidate. I feel so. It was God's will. I knew it (Coachella) was big and for the first time, someone from India was going to perform there. It was a huge deal."

He also went on to add that Coachella wasn't a dream but was definitely in his checklist. “I feel like I'm not that great a musician, but I end up getting good opportunities. I haven't learnt acting from anywhere, yet I'm working with Imtiaz Ali. I had never imagined I'd do a film with him. Maybe it happened because of Chamkila. He gave me that chance. Imtiaz Ali signing Diljit Dosanjh isn't necessary. There are so many others whom he can hire,” Diljit added.

The actor-singer is currently gearing up for the release of his Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.