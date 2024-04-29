Diljit Dosanjh Scripts History With a Sold-Out Show at Vancouver Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest Netflix film Chamkila, recently scripted history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India.

The actor-singer kicked off his Dil-Luminati Tour with a packed performance at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium in Canada. Diljit enthralled over 54,000 fans at the venue with his electrifying performance.

As per reports, he is also the first Punjabi artist to headline a concert at the arena.