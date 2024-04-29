Diljit Dosanjh Scripts History With a Sold-Out Show at Vancouver Stadium

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently basking in the success of his latest Netflix film Chamkila, recently scripted history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India.
The actor-singer kicked off his Dil-Luminati Tour with a packed performance at Vancouver's BC Place Stadium in Canada. Diljit enthralled over 54,000 fans at the venue with his electrifying performance.
As per reports, he is also the first Punjabi artist to headline a concert at the arena.
Sharing a bunch of pictures and clips from his concert on Instagram on 28 April, Diljit wrote, "HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT DIL-LUMINATI TOUR."
Have a look at his post here:
For the concert, Diljit wore a black kurta and tamba (a traditional attire for Punjabi men), with a matching turban and gloves. During the show, the singer performed his chartbusters like 'Main Hoon Panjab', 'GOAT', 'Kinni Kinni', 'Lover', and 'Ishq Mitaye', among others.
Have a look:
As per a report by Money Control, the tickets for Diljit's Vancouver concert were sold at high prices, with the front-row seats ranging from $482.79 to as high as $713.89.
Last year, Diljit also became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival in the USA.
