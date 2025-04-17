'Satluj' Removed From OTT: Why is the Modi Govt Scared of Jaswant Singh Khalra?

(This video was first published on 17 April 2025. It has been republished from The Quint's archives in light of the film's release, albeit under a different name, on OTT—only to be removed two days later.)

Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra. Remember this name, because this is a name that the government wants you to forget. Even 30 years after his abduction and killing by Punjab Police personnel, Khalra continues to be the victim of a cover-up.

A biopic on Khalra, Punjab '95, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh as the activist, is held up with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to reports, the board, which is controlled by the Central government, initially recommended 21 cuts which later increased to 85 and finally 120. The board even went to the extent of telling the filmmakers to remove even the name of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

We had the opportunity to watch the uncut version of the film at a private screening.