Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi to Host Jimmy Fallon On His 'Tonight Show' Debut

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh who made his big debut on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, 17 June, took to social media to share some fun videos from the backstage with host Jimmy.
In one of the videos, Diljit could be seen teaching Punjabi to Jimmy in the studio, including his iconic catchphrase, 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye.'
Have a look:
In another video, Diljit and Jimmy could be seen exchanging their gloves with each other. Take a look:
Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to to perform at the Coachella Valley Music Festival last year. On the work front, he appeared in several films this year, including Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, Jodi, Good Newwz, Jatt and Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Udta Punjab and Honsla Rakh, among others.
Diljit will be next seen in Jatt and Juliet 3, which is set to hit the big screens on 27 June.
