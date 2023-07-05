This is Why 'Desis' Are Going Gaga Over Wimbledon’s Poster Ft Djokovic & Carlos

ADVERTISEMENT
Wimbledon's 'Naatu Naatu' poster featuring Djokovic & Carlos is a hit with Desis!

Wimbledon has been giving sweet surprises to its desi followers on Twitter. After sharing the poster featuring Kerala's snake boat race, they've come up with yet another post that has taken the desi Twitter by storm. This time it's a delightful fusion of sports and entertainment featuring tennis icons Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The poster showcases the two players enthusiastically performing the signature 'Naatu Naatu' step from Rajamouli's global hit RRR on what appears to be the illustrious Centre Court.

The poster was shared on the official social media page of Wimbledon with a caption that read, "Naatu Naatu. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon"

As soon as the poster was shared on the internet, Twitter users were thrilled, fueling more excitement for the upcoming matches. This is how the netizens reacted to the post:

