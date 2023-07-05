This is Why 'Desis' Are Going Gaga Over Wimbledon’s Poster Ft Djokovic & Carlos

The poster showcases the two players enthusiastically performing the signature 'Naatu Naatu' step from Rajamouli's global hit RRR on what appears to be the illustrious Centre Court.

The poster was shared on the official social media page of Wimbledon with a caption that read, "Naatu Naatu. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon"