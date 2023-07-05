Here's Why A New Wimbledon Poster Features Kerala's Snake Boat Race

In a delightful and unexpected gesture, the official social media handles of the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, renowned as the oldest tennis championship in the world, recently shared a captivating poster featuring Kerala's famous snake boat race.

Wondering why? The Wimbledon Championship in London coincided with the commencement of the popular boat race season in Kerala on 3 July.

The tweet from Wimbledon's Twitter handle immediately caught the attention of tennis and boat race enthusiasts alike. Wimbledon's tweet accompanied a poster featuring esteemed tennis players such as Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz, rowing snake boats through the enchanting backwaters of Kerala.