Here's Why A New Wimbledon Poster Features Kerala's Snake Boat Race

In a delightful and unexpected gesture, the official social media handles of the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, renowned as the oldest tennis championship in the world, recently shared a captivating poster featuring Kerala's famous snake boat race.
Wondering why? The Wimbledon Championship in London coincided with the commencement of the popular boat race season in Kerala on 3 July.
The tweet from Wimbledon's Twitter handle immediately caught the attention of tennis and boat race enthusiasts alike. Wimbledon's tweet accompanied a poster featuring esteemed tennis players such as Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz, rowing snake boats through the enchanting backwaters of Kerala.
The response to this unique poster was nothing short of extraordinary. Since its original posting on 3 July, the Wimbledon tweet has garnered an incredible 124K views and counting, captivating a wide audience of sports enthusiasts.
As it gained significant traction on the micro-blogging site, the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism couldn't resist sharing the excitement. They reshared the Wimbledon tweet, stating, "Wimbledon smashes it as the boat race season opens in Kerala."
