Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast in India

The final matches of Wimbledon 2023 will be played on Sunday, 16 July 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tennis
2 min read
The Wimbledon Championships 2023 is all set to commence from today, Monday 3 July 2023. The matches will be played at the renowned All England Club in London, UK.

In the 136th edition of the tournament, Novak Djokovic, Carlors Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek will compete to win the third Grand Slam of the year. Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and five-time champion Venus Williams will also left no stone unturned to prove their mettle in the tournament.

The Wimbledon Championship 2023 will conclude on 16 July 2023 and all the matches will be live streamed in India.

Let us read about the Wimbledon Championships 2023 live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

When Will Wimbledon Championships 2023 Start?

The Wimbledon Championships 2023 will start from Monday, 3 July 2023.

When Will Wimbledon Championships 2023 End?

The Wimbledon Championships 2023 will end on 16 July 2023.

Where Will Be the Wimbledon Championships 2023 Matches Played?

All the matches of the Wimbledon Championships 2023 will be played at the England Club in London, UK.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Wimbledon 2023 on TV in India?

The live telecast of Wimbledon 2023 matches will be available in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming in India

The Wimbledon 2023 will be live streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Wimbledon 2023: Full Schedule

Here is the full schedule of Wimbledon 2023.

Monday, 3 July 2023: First round men’s and women’s singles.

Tuesday, 4 July 2023: First round men’s and women’s singles.

Wednesday, 5 July 2023: Second round men’s and women’s singles.

Thursday, 6 July 2023: Second round men’s and women’s singles.

Friday, 7 July 2023: Third round men’s and women’s singles; Second round men’s and women’s doubles, and First round mixed doubles.

Saturday, 8 July 2023: Third round men’s and women’s singles; Second round men’s and women’s doubles, and First round mixed doubles.

Sunday, 9 July 2023: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles; Third round men’s and women’s doubles, and Second round mixed doubles.

Monday, 10 July 2023: Fourth round men’s and women’s singles; Third round men’s and women’s doubles , and Quarter-finals mixed doubles.

Tuesday, 11 July 2023: Quarter finals men’s and women’s singles; Quarter finals men’s and women’s doubles, and Semi-finals Mixed doubles.

Wednesday, 12 July 2023: Quarter finals men’s and women’s singles and Quarter finals men’s and women’s doubles.

Thursday, 13 July 2023: Semi-finals women’s singles, Semi-finals men’s doubles, and Final Mixed doubles.

Friday, 14 July 2023: Semi finals men’s singles and Semi-finals women’s doubles.

Saturday, 15 July 2023: Final women’s singles and Final men’s doubles.

Sunday, 16 July 2023: Final men’s singles and Final women’s doubles.

Topics:  Wimbledon 

