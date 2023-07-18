Vodcast | Lagaan-Gadar and More Same-Day Releases Before Barbie-Oppenheimer

Two films were released on the same day: Ramesh Sippy's big-budget, curry western, magnum opus 'Sholay', and a low-budget devotional film called 'Jai Santoshi Maa' directed by Vijay Sharma, which didn't feature any big names.

'Sholay', made with a budget of 3 crore rupees at the time, was a flop in the first week. In an interview, Javed Akhtar mentioned that after the first week, people had lost faith in 'Sholay'. However, he and his co-writer Salim Khan had so much belief in their film that they took out an ad in the newspapers, confidently stating that the film would succeed.

Eventually, when the film was released in different parts of the country, it became the iconic classic that it is today.

On the other hand, 'Jai Santoshi Maa', made for around 25 lakhs, became a blockbuster—although it too had a slow start. It's said that people even used to take off their shoes while watching the film and touch the actress Anita Guha, who played Santoshi Maa, when they saw her on the streets.

The film also increased the number of people worshiping Santoshi Maa throughout the country, especially in Northern India.