Myntra Re-imagines How Rekha Would Look Like As Barbie, Check Out the Results

Myntra, used AI to re-imagine Rekha as Barbie and the results are thrilling!

Rekha's timeless beauty leaves us spellbound every time she comes on camera, and her recent photoshoot for Vogue Arabia was a proof of that. But it's not just Rekha's pictures that break the internet, but even her AI avatars are enough to cause a frenzy on social media.

Ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig's much anticipated movie, Barbie, the delivery app, Myntra, used AI to re-imagine Rekha as Barbie and the results are thrilling!

While sharing the pictures, Myntra wrote in the caption, "We asked AI to reimagine Rekha ji as Barbie"

Honestly, this looks like a crossover that we didn't know we need, but deserve! The post has garnered a few thousand likes and netizens are amazed by the pictures. Check out what the netizens had to say:

