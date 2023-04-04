Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts
The viral tweet highlighting the auto driver's kind gesture has garnered a flurry of social media reactions.
A lot has been written on simple gestures going a long way. In a heartwarming example, a tweet showing an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai providing free water bottles and snacks to his passengers has gone viral.
The tweet features a photo of the driver's auto rickshaw with two racks of water bottles and snacks visible behind the driver's seat. What's more? He has even stocked the rack with a newspaper for passengers to peruse through during their auto ride!
Take a look:
In the hustle and bustle of a busy city like Mumbai, it's often easy to miss out on such acts of kindness. This tweet has inadvertently gained a lot of traction with over 98.3K viewes and over 2,000 likes.
A Twitter user has commented under the now-viral tweet, "People are who make a city, and there's no dearth of kind and loving people in Mumbai."
Check how other netizens reacted here:
