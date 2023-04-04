Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts

A lot has been written on simple gestures going a long way. In a heartwarming example, a tweet showing an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai providing free water bottles and snacks to his passengers has gone viral.

The tweet features a photo of the driver's auto rickshaw with two racks of water bottles and snacks visible behind the driver's seat. What's more? He has even stocked the rack with a newspaper for passengers to peruse through during their auto ride!

Take a look: