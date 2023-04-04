ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts

The viral tweet highlighting the auto driver's kind gesture has garnered a flurry of social media reactions.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Mumbai Auto Driver Gives Out Free Water, Snacks To Passengers; Wins Hearts
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A lot has been written on simple gestures going a long way. In a heartwarming example, a tweet showing an auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai providing free water bottles and snacks to his passengers has gone viral.

The tweet features a photo of the driver's auto rickshaw with two racks of water bottles and snacks visible behind the driver's seat. What's more? He has even stocked the rack with a newspaper for passengers to peruse through during their auto ride!

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

In the hustle and bustle of a busy city like Mumbai, it's often easy to miss out on such acts of kindness. This tweet has inadvertently gained a lot of traction with over 98.3K viewes and over 2,000 likes.

A Twitter user has commented under the now-viral tweet, "People are who make a city, and there's no dearth of kind and loving people in Mumbai."

Check how other netizens reacted here:

Also Read

Netizens Cannot Get Over How This Juice Seller Promotes His YouTube Channel

Netizens Cannot Get Over How This Juice Seller Promotes His YouTube Channel

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×