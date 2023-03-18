ADVERTISEMENT

Auto Driver Runs Financial Advice Blog on YouTube; Netizens Impressed

"My Uber auto driver today is a YouTube influencer specialising in personal finance", wrote Sushant Koshy

In what can only be best described as a 'peak Bengaluru moment', an autowala's YouTube channel on financial advice has impressed the netizens.

Sushant Koshy, a Twitter user, shared the story of Janardhan, the Uber auto driver, along with a picture of the banner advertising Janardhan's YouTube channel Gold Janardhan Investor.

Janardhan has around 800 subscribers and over 100 videos on personal finance. From topics like 'why printing note is not good for country”, “Maruti 800 car vs Maruti shares” to “how to choose your first stock”, Janardhan has covered a wide range of topics.

Koshy was amazed to see how Janardhan has explained difficult financial concepts in simple layman terms and has even used graphs to further simplify them.

While Koshy did point out that he found a few inaccuracies in Janardhan's explanations, nonetheless latter's dedication and will to start his own blog is commendable.

Topics:  Bengaluru   Uber   Auto Driver 

