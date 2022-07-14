Edited Pic of UK PM’s House With Garland Goes Viral as Rishi Sunak Plans To Run
Rishi Sunak is one of the top contenders for the post of UK's next Prime Minister.
In the past few weeks, UK has gone through a severe political crisis as several ministers resigned from Boris Johnson's cabinet and he was was forced to step down as the leader of the Conservative Party. Several contenders including the Indian-born, former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak have thrown in their hat for the post of prime minister.
As the political temperature soars throughout UK, Twitter is trying to keep up with the heightened drama through memes.
Recently, Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group, took to social media to comment on the ongoing crisis. His tweet has now gone viral.
He shared an altered picture of 10, Downing Street, the official residence of UK's prime minister, decorated with dry mango leaves and Swastika, with Shubh Labh and Lord Ganesha stickers on the windows which is indicative of a homecoming ceremony or grah pravesh in India.
The picture was an attempt to imagine what the prime minister's home would look like if Rishi Sunak were to become the next prime minister of UK. He captioned the post, "The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour,"
The post garnered many reactions online. Here's what netizens had to say:
