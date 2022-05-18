Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look Out; Actor Stuns in Valentino

Some photos of Aishwarya posing with American actor Eva Longoria have surfaced on the internet.

Aishwarya is attending the festival with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

India is the country of honour at the Marche du Film 2022 (Cannes Film Market) and six Indian films will be screened at the event— R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Shankar Srikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajit Bora's Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots.