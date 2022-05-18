ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look Out; Actor Stuns in Valentino

Aishwarya is attending the Cannes Film Festival with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's First Look Out; Actor Stuns in Valentino
i

The first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from this year's Cannes Film Festival is out. The actor can be seen rocking a pink Valentino outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some photos of Aishwarya posing with American actor Eva Longoria have surfaced on the internet.

Aishwarya is attending the festival with husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

India is the country of honour at the Marche du Film 2022 (Cannes Film Market) and six Indian films will be screened at the event— R Madhavan's Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Shankar Srikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma, Biswajit Bora's Boomba Ride, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, and Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots.

Also Read

'Dictators Die': Ukrainian President's Cannes Speech Receives Standing Ovation

'Dictators Die': Ukrainian President's Cannes Speech Receives Standing Ovation

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×