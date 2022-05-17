Deepika Padukone Stuns In Sabyasachi At The 75th Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone is attending the Cannes Film Festival this year not as a representative of the cosmetic brand L'Oreal but as a jury member. And her first look was comprised of a Louis Vuitton sleeveless mini dress. And now she looks stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble. It’s from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection.

Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, went on to write more about the look, stating, "Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection - the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update."