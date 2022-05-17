Deepika Padukone Stuns In Sabyasachi At The 75th Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actor on the Cannes Film Festival panel.
Bollywood actor, Deepika Padukone is attending the Cannes Film Festival this year not as a representative of the cosmetic brand L'Oreal but as a jury member. And her first look was comprised of a Louis Vuitton sleeveless mini dress. And now she looks stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble. It’s from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection.
Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, went on to write more about the look, stating, "Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi's Tropic of Calcutta collection - the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update."
Deepika also took to Instagram to share the pictures and simply tagged the official Cannes Film Festival page on social media.
Deepika is in the jury of the main feature film competition at Cannes. She is working on Nag Ashwin's Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. She also has Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.