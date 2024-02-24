Air India's Inflight Safety Film Celebrates Indian Dance Forms; Netizens React

Air India launched its inflight safety film on Friday, 23 February, celebrating India's rich culture through folk dance forms. The film, titled 'Safety Mudras', featured dancers performing Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kathakali, Ghoomar, Bihu, and Giddha while a voice narrates inflight safety instructions for passengers.

Each dancer in the video narrates a specific part of the flight's safety measures and depicts them using mudras (hand gestures).