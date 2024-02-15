Domino's Japan Apologises After Employee's 'Nose Picking' Video Goes Viral

According to The Japan News, the employee in the viral video admitted to the act, stating that he thought it would be funny; however, he regrets his actions.

Consequentially, Domino’s terminated the employment of the individuals involved in the video. The company also issued an official apology on its social media account. It stated that the incident took place at the company's Amagasaki store in Hyogo Prefecture after hours.

As per The Japan News report, Domino's assured its customers that none of the contaminated dough was used in any pizzas and was disposed of.

Apologising to the public, Domino's further assured that it will take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and expressed their deep regret for any discomfort caused to the customers.

According to the report, the store involved in the incident has been temporarily shut down.

Have a look at the video here: