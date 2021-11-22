Watch: Adele's Tearful Reunion with English Teacher Who 'Inspired Her to Go On'

She added, “But she also did street dance. Not…I was too scared to join, but like, in the canteen they used to do dances and stuff like that,” adding that Miss McDonald was just ‘so bloody cool.’ Adele further remembered, “…so engaging, and she really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us and stuff like that. She used to have all these gold bracelets and gold rings. She was bloody cool and so relatable and likeable, that I really looked forward to my English lessons.”

McDonald then walked up to the stage and hugged Adele who was instantly driven to tears. McDonald told Adele that she was proud of her and also revealed that she is no longer teaching and has instead devoted her time to taking care of her family. McDonald’s two kids were also at the event. Adele also told her teacher that she still had the books from when McDonald taught her.

After the tearful reunion, Adele had to exit the stage for a makeup touch up and the audience was greeted with Alan Carr’s rendition of ‘Make You Feel My Love’. Adele’s album ‘30’ dropped on 19 November and her single ‘Easy On Me’ has broken records already. ‘30’ became the most pre-added album ever on Apple Music almost three weeks before its release.

Adele is known for her soulful ballads with themes of loss, longing, and hope and many have lauded ‘30’ as her most honest album yet.

Adele shared pictures from the ITV event with the caption, "Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven."