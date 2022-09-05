'Am Pleased As Punch': Adele Bags Emmy For Outstanding Variety Special
Other nominees for this award included Dave Chapelle, Jerrod Carmichael and The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.
Chart-topping singer Adele won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special, One Night Only.
With an Emmy, multiple Grammys and an Oscar Award (for Best Original Song) under her belt, she’s just one Tony Award away from acquiring EGOT status: the prestigious title given to someone who has won all 4 awards.
The Hello singer took to Instagram to express her gratitude. “Trust me to officially have an EGO”, she joked in the post accompanying a series of selfies flaunting her award.
Her special aired in November 2021 and included an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
It was promoted as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.