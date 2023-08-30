ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195-Year-Old Celebrates Onam By Skating In Traditional Saree; Video Goes Viral

5-Year-Old Celebrates Onam By Skating In Traditional Saree; Video Goes Viral

Airah Aymen Khan's captivating video has garnered remarkable attention, amassing over 3.7 million views on Instagram

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
5-Year-Old Celebrates Onam By Skating In Traditional Saree; Video Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the joyous festivities of Onam came to an end, a heartwarming video of a young girl displaying her skating prowess in a traditional Kasavu saree has captured the attention of social media users.

Onam, a 10-day-long harvest festival that concluded on August 29, remains a time of feasting, cultural unity, and vibrant celebrations across Kerala.

The now-viral video features five-year-old Airah Aymen Khan gracefully skating at a private skatepark in Kochi, showcasing her talent while embracing the white-and-gold traditional attire.

Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

The captivating video, recorded by photographer Navaf Sharafudheen, has garnered remarkable attention, amassing over 3.7 million views on Instagram. Netizens have been enchanted by the young child, showering her with words of encouragement.

Check some of their reactions here:

Also Read

AI-Generated Image of Train Shared as Kerala's Onam Special Vande Bharat Express

AI-Generated Image of Train Shared as Kerala's Onam Special Vande Bharat Express

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   onam   Onam Festival 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×