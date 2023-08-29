An image of a colourful train standing on a station decorated with flowers is going viral on the internet. A sign board with the words "Kasaragod - Trivandrum" is also seen in the viral image.
What are the users saying?: Social media users have shared this image with the claim that it is the Vande Bharat Express, which has been decorated in light of the Onam festivities, running in Kerala.
A Vande Bharat express runs from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram and operates 6 days a week.
(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: The viral image is created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools by a digital creator, Aneesh Chakkottil, who posted the image on Facebook on 29 July.
Thiruvananthapuram's divisional railway manager (DRM) put out a post stating that the viral image was fake.
How did we find out?: Upon doing a reverse image search on Google, we came across a post by Facebook user Aneesh Chakkottil who had uploaded the image of the train on 29 July.
We looked at the comments under this post where the audience had commented, "edited or photoshop," and the user had responded in agreement.
Swipe right to see the examples of the comments.
Here is an example of the comments under the user's post.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Here is an example of the comments under the user's post.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Here is an example of the comments under the user's post.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
We also noticed a watermark, "copper and black" at the top of the image.
We looked up Chakkottil's Facebook bio which read that he works at an organisation named, Copper and Black.
We searched for confirmation on DRM Thiruvananthapuram's social media pages.
We came across a post by them on X(formerly Twitter) which stated that the viral image is false. It further stated that image of the train is from Kyoto in Japan.
The Quint has reached out to Chakkottil for his input and the story will be updated when the response comes.
We also ran the image on AI-detection websites like Hugging Face and AI or Not and found the following.
Hugging Face detected the image as AI-generated with 90 percent.
AI or Not declared the image as AI-generated.
- 01/02
It detected the image with 90% as artificial and 10% human.
(Source: Hugging Face/Screenshot)
- 02/02
AI or Not declared this result.
(Source: AI or Not/Screenshot)
Conclusion: The viral image of the colourfully-decorated train is AI-generated and not a real train running in Kerala.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)