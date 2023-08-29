ADVERTISEMENT
Onam 2023: Inside Pics From Malaika Arora's Joyous Celebration With Family

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of the Onam celebration at her home.

Malaika Arora took to social media on Tuesday, 29 August, to give her fans a glimpse of the Onam celebration at her home. Malaika shared several pictures from the joyous celebration with her family, featuring sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora.

She captioned her post, "Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal."

