Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Savage Replies That Prove No One Can Mess With Her
Sania Mirza, the Indian Tennis player, turns 36 today.
Indian Tennis player, Sania Mirza turned 36 today. While Sania is one of the most popular athletes in India, she has also been at the receiving end of hate and criticism.
Despite being a former doubles world No. 1 and Indian No. 1 in singles, as a Muslim and a woman athlete in India, Sania has often faced critics and trolls since a very young age. From comments on her appearance to her clothing to her choice of sports and even marriage, she has heard them all. Later, her marriage with former Pakistan cricket team captain, Shoaib Malik, had also become a subject of national concern.
But, just like on the field, Sania has never backed down and has always marched to the beat of her own drum.
Here are times when Sania smashed the trolls with her sassy replies:
'Settling Down', 'Motherhood' & Other Misogynistic Questions
In an interview, a journalist asked Sania about her plans to 'settle down' and become a mother. An irked Sania responded to the question with a befitting response.
She said, "You don't think I'm settled? You seem disappointed that I'm not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world at this point."
When a Journalist Insinuated That Shoaib Malik Played to Impress His Wife & Not for His Country
After a poor performance by the Pakistani cricket team, a journalist took to Twitter and blamed Sania for Shoaib Malik's performance. He wrote, "Someone should ask Shoaib Malik if he has impressed Sania Mirza, can he play for the team in the next tournament? After pleasing his wife, can he do what the nation expects from him?".
Sania's befitting response to the journalist, not only shut him down but forced him to delete his tweet.
Sania’s Befitting Response Smashed the ‘Fatwa’ Asking Her to ‘Cover Up’
As a Muslim woman playing sports, she often received criticism from orthodox religious leaders over her clothing. A Muslim clergy once called her clothes 'sexual' and 'un-Islamic'.
To which she responded, "As long as I am winning, people should not care whether my skirt is 6 inches long or 6 feet long."
On Nationalism & Independence Day Controversy
After Sania's marriage with Shoaib Malik, her nationality and patriotism has often been questioned. While a troll suggested she move to Pakistan with her husband and accept Pakistan as her nation, another wished her a happy Independence day on the 14th of August. Despite the continuous trolling, Sania always gives it back to the trolls.
When She Received Unsolicited Pregnancy Advice For Sporting her 'Baby Bump'
During Sania's pregnancy, she posed for a magazine cover and would regularly share her pictures, but a few people got upset and criticised her pictures. She quickly hit back at the trolls and said that "pregnancy is not a disease that should be hidden".
When Veena Malik Held Sania Accountable For Pakistani Cricket Team's Diet
A Twitter spat took place between Veena Malik and Sania Mirza when the former blamed Sania for taking her son and the team to an unhealthy restaurant. She hit back and told her off saying that she is neither the Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor their mother.
Sania Mirza's commitment and boldness have been an inspiration to many around the globe. Here's wishing Sania Mirza a very happy birthday!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and now-rolling
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.