Dare to Sit Through Some of These Most Bizarre News Interviews Ever

In one of those interviews, he was actually made to run in the newsroom and the video was looped while Mehra was questioned by two journalists. The entire situation has gained a lot of flak from users online who questioned why he was made to "perform" for the journalists and the show.

This, however, is not the first time journalists have made such bizarre requests to their guests. Right from Navika Kumar asking Neeraj Chopra if he has a girlfriend to Arnab Goswami raging at people who aren't even present in the newsroom, Indian news media is filled with entertainment. Sometimes so much so that we start considering if we should get rid of our Netflix subscription altogether and just tune into prime time news every day.