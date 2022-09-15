Sania, Mithali and Virat Among Celebrities to Share Tributes for Roger Federer
Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza, Mithali Raj and many other celebrities have paid tributes to tennis great Roger Federer.
On Thursday, 15 September, tennis great Roger Federer announced he will retire from the sport after participating in the Laver Cup, which will be held later this month. The Swiss Maestro’s retirement is certain to leave an enormous void in the sport, and since his announcement, a benumbed sports family have unanimously celebrated his legacy on social media.
Federer, who turned professional back in 1998, has won 20 grand slam titles in his career, which includes eight Wimbledon triumphs. Besides that, he also won the prestigious Olympic gold medal for his nation back in 2008, competing in a doubles event alongside Stanislas Wawrinka.
Opening up on his recent struggles with injuries, Federer wrote in his announcement “The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”
Here is how the sports fraternity and other celebrities reacted to his retirement:
Topics: roger federer Sania Mirza Virat Kohli
