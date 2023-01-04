ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan Completes 13 Years on Twitter; Speaks About 'Unsavoury Behaviour'

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Shah Rukh Khan Completes 13 Years on Twitter; Speaks About 'Unsavoury Behaviour'
i

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday 4 January 2022 to tweet about completing 13 years on the social media platform. He also spoke about his fan clubs' "unsavoury behaviour" and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to state, "Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan."

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan. The film is set to release on 25 January 2023 and the trailer will be out on 10 January. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan-actor also took to Twitter, earlier today, to do a Q&A session.

He will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki. This comes after his three-year hiatus from films. He was last seen in Zero in 2018.

Also Read

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' to Release on This Date

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Pathaan' to Release on This Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   SRK   Pathaan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×