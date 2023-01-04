ADVERTISEMENT

Pathaan's ‘Besharam Rang’ Shouldn’t Offend Us, These ‘Besharam’ Incidents Should

Not Besharam Rang, these incidents should bother us.

Divya Talwar
Published
Hot Take
2 min read
Bollywood has managed to offend India and its political leaders, once again. People are demanding a ban on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan since the release of its first song, 'Besharam Rang' - why? Because it's "provocative", "the song insults the saffron colour, which is holy for the Hindu community", "the movie could hurt religious sentiments", etc, etc. Everyone (well, almost) in the country is uniting to ensure that a fictional film is not released in theatres, but are they as concerned about the reality of their nation? Let's take a look at some 'besharam' incidents that have happened in India just in the last one week that need a lot more of our attention than a film's song.

Anjali Singh was dragged for over an hour under a drunk man's Baleno.

Photo: The Quint

A student stabbing another student to death will not make headlines, Bollywood will.

Photo: The Quint

Because, of course, domestic workers are no less than slaves.

Photo: The Quint

The Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in Bahraich has urged Uttar Pradesh DGP to get clips of the song 'Besharam Rang' removed from social media, wonder if they are as concerned about this?

Photo: The Quint

There are just some things, like a woman's safety, that money can't buy... everything else it can?

Photo: The Quint

Girls should stay safe at home and not step out in the night, they said... but is it safe? we ask.

Photo: The Quint

... and the hotel refuses to provide CCTV footage.

Photo: The Quint

