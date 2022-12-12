ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Padukone & Shah Rukh Khan Look Sizzling In 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan

'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham will hit the big screens on 25 January 2023.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

i

The makers of Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham, released their first song from the film 'Besharam Rang' on 12 December. The song features Deepika and Shah Rukh, who were last seen together on-screen in filmmaker Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.

The song is set at a beach in Spain. In the music video, Deepika looks sizzling in her golden swim-suit, while Shah Rukh can be seen sporting a man-bun and flaunting his eight-pack abs in his white beach shirt. The two turn the heat on with their chemistry in the song.

Take a look at it here:

The film's director, Siddharth Anand, spoke about the new song in a statement, "For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I am confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come.”

Pathaan will hit the silver screens on 25 January 2023.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Pathaan 

