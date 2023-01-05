Bajrang Dal Workers Tear Down Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Posters in Ahmedabad

JK Dangarr, Inspector of Vastrapur police station told The Indian Express, "There were about 10-12 people of the Bajrang Dal who went to tear off posters of Pathaan movie at the theatre inside Alpha One mall in Vastrapur. They tore the movie posters, kicked and stepped on them.

Otherwise nothing was damaged and there was no case of vandalism… After that, they came out and held a demonstration against the release of the movie. We detained 5-6 of them and released them after about one-and-half hours."

Dangarr further mentioned that no police complaint was filed by the cinema house.

According to The Indian Express, the spokesperson of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Hitendrasinh Rajput said, "Bajrang Dal workers got to know that posters of Pathaan movie were put up in the theatre. So, it was a ‘pradarshan (protest)’ as they did not want the movie to be released in the theatre, and police detained them."