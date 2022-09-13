Only Murders in the Building Uses Brilliant Writing for Great Female Antagonists

In a scene in Only Murders in the Building, Oliver Putnam describes a murder mystery as, “Oh, my God, the twists and turns of this are unbelievable. It’s like a rainbow crafted by a drunken leprechaun.” With this cheeky dialogue, the show is also describing itself.

While it might have only taken home three Creative Arts Emmys this year (it was nominated under 17 categories), Only Murders in the Building has been all the rage for its exquisite, and frankly delicious, writing. Its biggest win, in that aspect, is the way it constructed its antagonists.