'We're Humans Too,' Simone Biles Speaks Out After Pulling Out of Team Final

American Olympic star Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday citing mental health issues. On Wednesday morning, the four-time Olympic gold medallist also announced her decision to pull out of the all-around event.

Following her decision on Tuesday, Biles commented on the tremendous pressure she had been facing as being one of the "stars of the Olympics" and needed to focus on her mental health.

She said he felt like "she was carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders and was making it look easy until it no longer was"