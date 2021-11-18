'Will Continue to be Best Friends': Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Part Ways

"Hey guys, we’ve decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever," the statement, which they both shared on their Instagram Story, said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," the statement read.

Camila and Shawn made their first public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, where they performed Senorita.